FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » National News » Execution dates scheduled for…

Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case.

Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember were scheduled, starting Aug. 25 with Coddington and followed on Sept. 22 with Glossip.

Glossip’s attorney Don Knight planned to file for a new hearing later Friday based on an investigation by a Houston law firm that contends Glossip is innocent.

“We respectfully disagree with the decision of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set an execution date for Richard Glossip before the findings of the (report) … and new evidence of his innocence, can be heard in a court of law,” Knight said in a statement.

We implore the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to strike Richard Glossip’s execution date until this new information can be fully considered,” Knight said.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor asked the state appeals court in June to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge’s rejection of their challenge to the state’s lethal injection method.

The dates are each about one month apart. Glossip’s scheduled execution would be followed by those of convicted killers Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up