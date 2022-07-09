RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon title with 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 10:56 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon title with 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur.

