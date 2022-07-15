RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » National News » District attorney’s office: Suspect…

District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up