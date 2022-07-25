WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 5:08 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2 to $96.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.95 to $105.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 16 cents to $3.38 a gallon. August heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.52 a gallon. August natural gas rose 43 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8.30 to $1,719.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 29 cents to $18.33 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.72 Japanese yen from 136.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.0221 from $1.0195.

