UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde City Council amid criticism of police response to shooting at…

Listen now to WTOP News

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde City Council amid criticism of police response to shooting at Robb Elementary.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.