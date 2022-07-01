FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Chicago shooting during dispute leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 6:51 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — A person opened fire during a verbal dispute early Friday in downtown Chicago, killing two men and wounding three other people, police said.

The five who were shot were leaving a business about 1:45 a.m. when the person they were in a dispute with opened fire with a handgun, police said in a statement.

Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and two other men were wounded along with a fifth person. The wounded were last reported to be in good condition.

No one in custody, police said, and details about the suspected shooter weren’t immediately released. The scene of the shooting was near a Chicago Fire Department station, according to media reports.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in Chicago in recent years, and follows other downtown-area shootings earlier this year, including one that left two people dead and seven injured outside a fast-food restaurant and a fatal shooting in Millennium Park that killed a teen.

So far this year, however, the number of homicides in Chicago is down from the same period in 2021, according to police.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

