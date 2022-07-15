RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 9-July 15, 2022

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

July 9-15, 2022

From soldiers taking cover in a shelter on the frontlines near Kharkiv, Ukraine, to a man using a tree branch to fend off an encroaching wildfire in Portugal, to music fans enjoying Canada’s Festival d’été de Quebec, which is expected to draw more than a million people over its 11-day run, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up