AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 23-July 29, 2022

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 9:19 PM

July 23-29, 2022

From Pope Francis’ visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools, to former President Donald Trump taking part in the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., to a Ukrainian servicewoman writing her wishes to children in the U.S. on a Ukrainian flag inside a frontline bomb shelter in Kharkiv region, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

