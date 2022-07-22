WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 16-July 22, 2022

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 11:32 PM

July 16-22, 2022

From boys holding toy guns, saluting a convoy of Ukrainian soldiers at a checkpoint constructed by residents along a highway in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, to a woman comforting a wounded man as he is placed in the bed of a truck after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths in Rio de Janeiro, to Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson celebrating after running the 200 meters in the second-fastest time ever at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

