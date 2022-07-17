RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Life or death for Parkland shooter? Trial will take months

Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Uvalde video shows raw feelings toward journalists linger

Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver

3 men cleared in 1995 killing of NYC subway token clerk

Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own

Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up