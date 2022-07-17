AP Top U.S. News at 8:27 a.m. EDT

Life or death for Parkland shooter? Trial will take months
Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Uvalde video shows raw feelings toward journalists linger
Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver
3 men cleared in 1995 killing of NYC subway token clerk
Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own
Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices
Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity
Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.