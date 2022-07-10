AP Top U.S. News at 7:54 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion ban July 4 parade attack…

Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion ban July 4 parade attack victim remembered for love of family Amid chaos, some at July 4 parade ran toward gunfire to help Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory ‘Fighting for one day’: Louisiana abortion clinic still open In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories Police leader caught speeding: ‘I need to slow my butt down’ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.