AP Top U.S. News at 4:55 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

Reviled and revered Russian arms dealer is back in spotlight

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed

Stark political divides loom as US governors gather

NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers’ van

US solicits help as it defines old growth and mature forests

Governor: Uvalde video ‘shocking’ account of police response

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren’t rushing abortion laws

Officials suggest pipeline company hid problems after spill

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

