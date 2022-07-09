AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion ban
July 4 victims remembered for dedication to faith, family
Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data
‘Fighting for one day’: Louisiana abortion clinic still open
In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police
Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses
Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges
Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates
Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire
Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system
