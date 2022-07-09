RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion ban

July 4 victims remembered for dedication to faith, family

Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data

‘Fighting for one day’: Louisiana abortion clinic still open

In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses

Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire

Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up