WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Can Europe live without Russian gas? | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOP’s links to extremism surface in congressional primary

2 cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

Records fall as Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave

Feds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat

Mega Millions picks numbers. Did you win $830 million?

Seattle to be sanctuary for abortion providers, patients

Detective: Alex Jones ‘most dangerous’ type of attack denier

US: Hawaii man used $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

Trump administration officials dust off Schedule F, agency relocation plans if reelected

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up