Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
NY legislators rewriting gun laws after Supreme Court ruling
Supreme Court decision may slow transition to cleaner energy
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers
EXPLAINER: Heat, humidity a perilous mix in migrant deaths
Navy report: Multiple errors poisoned Pearl Harbor water
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
California first to cover health care for all immigrants
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.