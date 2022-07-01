FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
July 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

NY legislators rewriting gun laws after Supreme Court ruling

Supreme Court decision may slow transition to cleaner energy

US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers

EXPLAINER: Heat, humidity a perilous mix in migrant deaths

Navy report: Multiple errors poisoned Pearl Harbor water

Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit

California first to cover health care for all immigrants

