Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability Trump, Hogan fight emerges…

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland’s GOP governor’s race

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Masks could return to Los Angeles as COVID surges nationwide

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife’s safari death

Seattle considers bonuses, tuition help to attract police

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.