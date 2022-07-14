RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland’s GOP governor’s race

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Masks could return to Los Angeles as COVID surges nationwide

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife’s safari death

Seattle considers bonuses, tuition help to attract police

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

Connolly NDAA amendment would put a Schedule F revival to rest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up