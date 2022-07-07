RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency | Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court | French PM vows to boost economy
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Scramble as last Mississippi abortion clinic shuts its doors

States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

In the midst of chaotic shooting, strangers save a young boy

Biologists’ fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

Yellowstone flooding reveals forecast flaws as climate warms

US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages

Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

