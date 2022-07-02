FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more

Environmental justice advocates slam Supreme Court ruling

Abortion, women’s rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll

Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics

Supreme Court decision may slow transition to cleaner energy

Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up