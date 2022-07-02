AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st…

Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords ‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more Environmental justice advocates slam Supreme Court ruling Abortion, women’s rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics Supreme Court decision may slow transition to cleaner energy Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.