RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at drug trail | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

‘Fighting for one day’: Louisiana abortion clinic still open

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Scramble as last Mississippi abortion clinic shuts its doors

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

Retirement processing times inched up in June

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up