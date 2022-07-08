Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system
‘Fighting for one day’: Louisiana abortion clinic still open
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
Scramble as last Mississippi abortion clinic shuts its doors
Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen
Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins
Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.