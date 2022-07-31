WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Tennessee’s embrace of conservative Michigan college sours

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

EXPLAINER: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

Alex Jones’ media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

