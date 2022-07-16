AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver
3 men cleared in 1995 killing of NYC subway token clerk
Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices
Uvalde video shows raw feelings toward journalists linger
Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements
Snipers shot man who died in Minneapolis police standoff
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.