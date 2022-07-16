AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver 3 men cleared in 1995 killing of NYC subway token clerk…

Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver 3 men cleared in 1995 killing of NYC subway token clerk Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices Uvalde video shows raw feelings toward journalists linger Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity 6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements Snipers shot man who died in Minneapolis police standoff Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.