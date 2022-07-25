AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices
Alex Jones’ defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas
Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park
Crews protect homes as California fire burns near Yosemite
As heat records fall in Northeast, some city dwellers flee
Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
US marshal, murder suspect injured in shooting near Atlanta
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for shooting
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.