WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

Alex Jones’ defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas

Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

Crews protect homes as California fire burns near Yosemite

As heat records fall in Northeast, some city dwellers flee

Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

US marshal, murder suspect injured in shooting near Atlanta

In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for shooting

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up