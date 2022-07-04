FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Abortion ruling puts spotlight on gerrymandered legislatures

WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol

A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

Feds: R. Kelly remains on suicide watch ‘for his own safety’

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

Black Jewish leader works to boost community, inclusiveness

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

