AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ inflation-fighting package

Parade attack suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder

Scorching heat wave in US Northwest forecast to last longer

Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots

NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

GOP’s links to extremism surface in congressional primary

Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids

Alabama gov: Execution set despite wishes of victim’s family

