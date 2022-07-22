WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mayors ask Biden to help with influx of asylum-seekers

Amid threats, security rises at meetings of public officials

U2, George Clooney, Amy Grant among Kennedy Center honorees

Marines halt new amphibious vehicle use at sea after mishaps

Immigration judge union seeks recognition as top judge quits

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides’ pleas to call off Capitol mob

House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court

AP-NORC poll: Majority in US want legal abortion nationally

Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up