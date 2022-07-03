Another vessel joins Delaware’s artificial reef system

A boat formerly used as a floating casino was recently sunk to the ocean floor off the coast of Delaware to become part of the state’s artificial reef program.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A boat formerly used as a floating casino was recently sunk to the ocean floor off the coast of Delaware to become part of the state’s artificial reef program.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says a marine contractor handled the sinking of the 180-foot-long Texas Star. Shawn Garvin leads the department.

He says the addition will boost the recreational fishing and diving experience in Delaware.

