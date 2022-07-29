WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » National News » An inflation gauge closely…

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve accelerated to 6.8% in June

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve accelerated to 6.8% in June.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

New sexual assault policies across the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up