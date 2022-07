WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, lawyers agree to keep evidence secret…

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, lawyers agree to keep evidence secret amid media attention.

