7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Chicago.

A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois State Police. A woman in another vehicle also died.

State police said the van was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90.

