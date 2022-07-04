WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » National News » 4 killed and 6…

4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on vacation, authorities said.

The crash on a two-lane highway notorious for collisions happened Wednesday night in the small city of Rio Vista, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento, Rio Vista Police Chief John Mazer told reporters.

The sedan had three occupants that authorities estimated were in their 20s and several victims were ejected from the vehicles.

Authorities did not identify them but Mazer said that one driver was among the dead. The six injured people were hospitalized and authorities did not disclose their conditions.

While the speed limit on the stretch of State Route 12 where the accident happened is 55 mph (88 kph), many people drive faster, Mazer said.

“People see wide open roads and they just go for it and often it ends like this,” he said.

The cause of the crash that Mazer called the worst he has seen on the highway was under investigation. He said alcoholic beverage containers were found at the crash scene.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

Trump stokes calls to easily fire 'rogue bureaucrats' from federal workforce

Coast Guard upping recruiting effort as military feels pinch in talent pool

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up