4 killed amid gunfire during argument at Houston apartment

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 1:10 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Four people were killed when gunfire erupted during an argument at an apartment complex in Houston, officials said.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found four males who had been shot late Saturday night. Three of them were confirmed dead at the scene and the fourth was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that those killed included two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported seeing several males, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument.

The sheriff’s office said that no motive or suspect information has been determined yet, and the investigation continues.

