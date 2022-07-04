WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 2:30 PM

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Emergency responders received a call at around 2 a.m. that there was a fire and that people were still inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. One child was able to escape.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the blaze. The victims’ bodies have been sent to the state crime lab to determine cause of death.

The sheriff’s office did not release names or ages of the victims.

