3 killed, including child, in Montana reservation shooting

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 5:45 PM

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said.

Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said.

There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings.

The northwestern Montana reservation is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.

