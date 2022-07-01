RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » National News » 1 million pills with…

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California.

The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at a home in Inglewood that investigators believe was a stash house with links to Sinaloa cartel traffickers, the DEA said in a statement Thursday.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” DEA special agent Bill Bodner said in the statement.

The pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars, officials said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up