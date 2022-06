BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist attack on Buffalo supermarket is charged with…

Listen now to WTOP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist attack on Buffalo supermarket is charged with federal hate crimes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.