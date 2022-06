CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine misses out on qualifying for soccer’s World Cup after war-disrupted team loses 1-0 to Wales…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine misses out on qualifying for soccer’s World Cup after war-disrupted team loses 1-0 to Wales in playoff final.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.