Trump-backed rep. says overturning Roe is a ‘victory for White life’

At a rally with former President Trump on Saturday, Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a “historic victory for White life in the Supreme Court.” Her campaign immediately responded, saying it was an error and she meant to say “a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court.”

“Mary stumbles while saying ‘Right to Life’ and the fake news vultures are out,” her spokesperson Isaiah Wartman said in a statement to CBS News.

Wartman said Miller has the “most Pro-Life voting record in Congress” and that she is the “proud grandmother of two beautiful grandchildren” who have Down syndrome.

Miller represents Illinois’ 15th District, and due to redistricting, she is locked in a primary battle against another incumbent Republican, Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th District. The primary election is on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from Illinois, is welcomed to the stage by former President Trump during a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022, in Mendon, Illinois.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Trump called Miller a “warrior for our movement and our values” during Saturday’s rally.

In a statement, Davis called her comments “just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she’s displayed since coming to Congress” and said it was similar to a “Biden basement strategy” of not answering questions. Davis cited some previous controversies involving Miller, including when she praised Adolf Hitler at a January 2021 rally, and said she is “not fit for public office.”

Miller called Davis, an Illinois co-chair of Trump’s 2020 campaign, a “RINO,” or Republican in name only, according CBS Peoria affiliate WMBD. Davis is one of 35 House Republicans who voted to create a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee is holding public hearings to show what they’ve learned so far about Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results and the pressure campaign on lawmakers to overturn the results in the lead-up to the attack.

During Saturday’s rally, Miller said Davis “betrayed us” by voting for the committee’s creation. Trump called the hearings “a ridiculous fake trial.”

Trump praised the court for overturning Roe and New York’s century-old gun law, leading the crowd to chant, “Thank you Trump!”

He also gave his “full endorsement” to Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, who faces five challengers in Tuesday’s primary.

Aaron Navarro contributed to this report.