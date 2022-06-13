RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Home » National News » South Texas mayor arrested,…

South Texas mayor arrested, accused of bribery, fraud

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A South Texas mayor was arrested Monday after a federal indictment accused him of committing bribery and fraud.

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The two-count indictment accuses Lopez of embezzling from the La Joya Independent School District. From March through August 2018, the district made purchases totaling about $70,000 from Lopez’s company Xizaka LLC, the indictment alleges.

Lopez also is accused of offering a bribe to a district employee concerning those purchases.

Lopez is scheduled for arraignment and a detention hearing Tuesday before a federal magistrate in McAllen, 15 miles east of Peñitas. If convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison per count.

No telephone number is listed for Lopez, 38, and no attorney is listed for him in court records.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up