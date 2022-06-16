RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Home » National News » Seattle, Santa Clara and…

Seattle, Santa Clara and Inglewood, California, picked to host 2026 World Cup games

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle, Santa Clara and Inglewood, California, picked to host 2026 World Cup games.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

After a long-term study, evidence-based decisions need trustworthy data

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up