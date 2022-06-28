FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
Home » National News » Sean Casten wins Democratic…

Sean Casten wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Casten wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up