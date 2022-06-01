Rhode Island man convicted of fatal kidnapping of woman

A Rhode Island man has been found guilty of abducting and killing a young mother celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub.

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been found guilty of abducting and killing a young mother celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Louis Coleman III was convicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday.

The engineer for a defense contractor faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors say the suspect lured Correia into his car in February 2019 by promising her a ride home, then sexually assaulted and strangled her.

The defense said Correia engaged in consensual sex and attacked Coleman, who “panicked” when she died.

Correia’s body was found in Coleman’s car in Delaware days later. An attorney for Coleman said they plan to appeal.

