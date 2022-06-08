RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » National News » Republican Mark Meuser advances…

Republican Mark Meuser advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mark Meuser advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

House panel flexing its oversight muscles over JADC2 and CIO office

Polaris, Services MAC will be the first governmentwide contracts not have maximum dollar values

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up