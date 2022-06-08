WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mark Meuser advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 8, 2022, 12:07 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mark Meuser advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.