Queens man indicted for allegedly raping teen he met through Snapchat

A 30-year-old Queens man was indicted Friday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he connected with on Snapchat, according to a news release from the Suffolk County, New York, District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Ramsaroop has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, the release states.

Legal Aid, which is representing Ramsaroop, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Snapchat was unable to be reached for comment by deadline.

“This defendant allegedly used a social media app to gain access to the victim,” Suffolk County DA Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement. “He allegedly knew the teen was 13 years old yet this adult continued to communicate with this child and eventually convinced her to meet him in person in Suffolk County.”

Ramsaroop allegedly began a relationship with the teen via Snapchat in May, a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department states, and the Suffolk County DA adds Ramsaroop allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the teen on two separate occasions.

In one of those instances, on May 13, Ramsaroop allegedly met the teenager at a mall, where he allegedly encouraged the victim and her friend to enter his vehicle, the release from the Suffolk County police states. They refused.

But later in the day, Ramsaroop allegedly met the 13-year-old at a playground in Suffolk County, where he is accused of raping her, according to the release. The victim communicated the assault to a school official, who called police.

Ramsaroop was arrested May 20 and arraigned Thursday, per the DA’s office. A Suffolk County Judge ordered him held on $300,000 cash or $600,000 bond or a $2-million partially secured bond, the release states. He’s next due in court June 27.