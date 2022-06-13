RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Police in Texas fatally shoot armed person at youth day camp

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 1:36 PM

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.

