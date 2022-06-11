Police: Disguised man carjacks, robs armored truck

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask and a Garda uniform when he robbed one of the company’s armored trucks near Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware are searching for a man who was disguised as a security worker when he robbed an armored truck and assaulted two employees.

The Delaware State Police says the suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask and a Garda uniform when he robbed one of the company’s armored trucks near Wilmington on Friday morning,

The Delaware News Journal reports that the man used a stun gun on one of the employees. Police say the woman had minor injuries, police said. The suspect drove off in the armored truck but later abandoned the vehicle.

