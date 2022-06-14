RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » National News » Police arrest second suspect…

Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured, police said.

Alexis Lewis, 36, was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, Chattanooga Police said in a statement.

Another man, Garrian King, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He was seen on security video with a gun, according to an affidavit.

The shooting happened near a nightclub early June 5 and police have said there were likely multiple shooters.

Fourteen of the 17 victims were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has said. Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile.

It was not immediately clear whether Lewis has an attorney.

The shooting came one week after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

HUD leaders aim to improve engagement by responding to employee feedback

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up