Police: 8-year-old, 2 teens shot in Wilmington

Police say an 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot in Wilmington.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

Police say officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17, shot and all were taken to a hospital.

Police did not release details about the extent of the boys’ injuries, but said they were stable.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.