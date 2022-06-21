Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Police: 8-year-old, 2 teens shot in Wilmington

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 10:12 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot in Wilmington.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

Police say officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17, shot and all were taken to a hospital.

Police did not release details about the extent of the boys’ injuries, but said they were stable.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

