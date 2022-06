HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania recount determines Dr. Mehmet Oz has won Republican US Senate primary by 951 votes out…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania recount determines Dr. Mehmet Oz has won Republican US Senate primary by 951 votes out of 1.3 million cast.

