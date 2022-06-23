RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 1:33 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A knife-wielding psychiatric patient fatally stabbed one person and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital Thursday, according to police.

Metro Police said the stabbings occurred in the psychiatric ward of University Medical Center. They called it an “isolated incident” and said the hospital remained open.

Police didn’t immediately identify the suspect except to say he’s in his 40s.

They said the man left his hospital room and fatally stabbed a male patient in another room for an unknown reason. The suspect then stabbed another patient in a hallway and was later taken into custody in his room by correctional officers.

The condition of the second victim wasn’t immediately released.

Homicide detectives were at the scene and investigating the incident, police said.

