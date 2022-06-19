RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » National News » NYC firefighter killed by…

NYC firefighter killed by tree limb at Biltmore Estate

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 6:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A New York City firefighter was killed when a tree limb fell onto the vehicle he was driving at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, officials said.

The limb fell across a road Friday at the entrance to the estate amid high winds and struck a guest’s vehicle, Biltmore spokesperson Marissa Jamison said in an email.

Buncombe County emergency medical services and Asheville fire responded with the assistance of Biltmore teams. Three adults and one child were in the vehicle, and one adult’s injuries were fatal, Jamison said. An investigation is underway, she said.

Asheville fire spokesperson Kelley Klope said the driver died before firefighters arrived, the Citizen Times reported.

Casey Skudin would have turned 46 on Sunday, Fire Department of New York spokesperson Jim Long told the newspaper.

Skudin had 16 years of service and worked in the Rockaway area of Queens with Ladder 137, Long said. Skudin was married to Angela Skudin and had two children, he said.

Skudin was also a rescue surfer and lifeguard and was awarded the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal in 2010 for his bravery in diving into the frigid ocean during a 2009 storm to help rescue a surfer trapped underwater by his surfboard leash, Long said.

The 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate features tours of the country’s largest private residence, the Biltmore House, which was built in 1895 and attracts about 1.4 million people a year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up